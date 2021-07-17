Netherlands Armenian organizations demand explanation from their MFA over Dutch ambassador's ‘visit’ to Shushi

Mato Hakhverdian, President of the Federation of Armenian Organisations in The Netherlands (FAON), has informed that they are in constant contact with the Dutch foreign ministry over their ambassador to Azerbaijan’s propaganda visit to Shushi city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and they have had lengthy discussions on various issues, especially on the Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan and imposing of sanctions on Azerbaijan, Diary of the Netherlands reported.

Against this backdrop, the Dutch ambassador's visit to Artsakh’s Azerbaijani-occupied occupied Shushi is incompatible with the positions of the government and parliament of the Netherlands, and for this reason, FAON has sent a letter of protest to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and demanded an explanation.

Earlier, the Armenian National Committees of the Netherlands and Belgium had addressed respective letters of protest to the ambassadors of the Netherlands and Belgium to Azerbaijan.