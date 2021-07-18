Opposition party to appeal Armenia Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections in ECHR

The opposition Homeland of Armenians Party will appeal today’s decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights in order to prevent the Turkification of the homeland of Armenians. This is stated in the political party’s press release.
Today the Constitutional Court decided to leave Decision N 184-A of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia on summing up the results of the snap elections of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia of 20 June 2021 in effect. The decision is final and shall enter into force from the moment of promulgation.