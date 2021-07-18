News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 18
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Opposition party to appeal Armenia Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections in ECHR
Opposition party to appeal Armenia Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections in ECHR
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The opposition Homeland of Armenians Party will appeal today’s decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights in order to prevent the Turkification of the homeland of Armenians. This is stated in the political party’s press release.

Today the Constitutional Court decided to leave Decision N 184-A of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia on summing up the results of the snap elections of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia of 20 June 2021 in effect. The decision is final and shall enter into force from the moment of promulgation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Two more members of opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc apprehended
Police have been carrying out tight surveillance at the main building of the Armenian government since the morning…
 Armenia’s Karahunj village head testified against Goris city mayor, says lawyer
Let’s continue to fight to achieve justice…
 Mayor of Armenia’s Goris to be arrested
The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction decided…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Fear, uncertainty not respected in international relations
Threats aimed at Armenia and the Armenian people demand a tough and clear response…
 Yerevan court to examine motion for arrest of Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan today at 8:30pm
The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction will...
 Mayor of Armenia's Goris to not participate in Central Electoral Commission's discussion on motion regarding him
At the same time, we declare that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos