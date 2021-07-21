Newspaper: On what arguments Armenia Constitutional Court made decision?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Yesterday, the Constitutional Court [(CC)] published the full decision in the case on the dispute—based on the petitions by the [opposition] "Armenia" bloc, "Zartonk" National Christian Party, "Hayots Hayrenik" party, "I Have Honor" bloc of parties—over the decision of the RA Central Electoral Commission [(CEC)] (…).
It should be reminded that the mentioned parties and blocs demanded to declare the [June 20] snap elections to the NA [(National Assembly)] invalid, but on July 17 the Constitutional Court upheld the CEC decision; that is, the snap elections to the NA were not declared invalid.
Zhoghovurd daily has studied the whole decision and singled out the interesting parts.
For example, referring to the position of the opposition that Nikol Pashinyan could not remain acting Prime Minister after his resignation [as the PM], the conclusion of the Constitutional Court reads: "(…) Pashinyan's tenure as Prime Minister after his resignation from the post of Prime Minister is in line with the constitutional regulations."
Referring to the petitions on the use of administrative resources by the ruling force, the CC found: "It is not substantiated that administrative resource was used by the force that has political majority in the National Assembly in an organized manner and was of a mass nature, so the combination of its use does not prove that it had any effect on the election results."
Also, the Constitutional Court, referring to the issue of the influence of the expressions used by [ruling] Civil Contract Party MP candidate N. Pashinyan on the results of the snap elections to the National Assembly, finds that the petitioners' assertions about it are unfounded.