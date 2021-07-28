News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
USD
482.32
EUR
570.01
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.32
EUR
570.01
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian Senior Lieutenant who was killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was father of two minor children (PHOTOS)
Armenian Senior Lieutenant who was killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was father of two minor children (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Senior Lieutenant Hayk Gevorgyan, who died after the Azerbaijanis’ attack last night, was a father of two minor children. Born in 1983 in the city of Gavar of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, he was the only son of the family and had a younger sister.

After ending compulsory military service, Senior Lieutenant Gevorgyan continued service as an officer and fought in Karvachar during the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, local battles took place. As of 08:30 a.m. the Armenian side already had three soldiers killed and four injured.

Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that, through the mediation of the command of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, an agreement was reached to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact in the northeastern direction. Currently, the mentioned agreement is mainly being implemented.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian soldier killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was veteran of 44-day war and from Armenia's Tavush Province
On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the...
 Ankara and Islamabad express solidarity with Baku against Armenia
In the declaration, Ankara and Islamabad...
 Ambassador: France is ready to consider all applications that Yerevan addresses
According to him, certain realities need to be...
 Baku prosecutor demands 16 years of imprisonment for each of Armenian POWs charged with espionage
During the trial presided over by...
 Armenia Ombudsman: Threats of war are aimed at exerting influence on delimitation and demarcation of borders
Moreover, the Azerbaijani authorities officially...
 Armenia-Azerbaijan border: 4 people injured from Armenian side
The situation on the rest of the border is relatively calm…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos