Ankara isn't hiding its interest in Zangezur corridor

Ankara says the opening of the Zangezur corridor is as important for Azerbaijan as it is for Turkey, and every party needs to keep its promise in regard to the opening of the corridor, says Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop, Azerbaijani media report.
“The main part of Azerbaijan will be linked to Nakhchivan and Turkey through the Zangezur corridor. In addition, a transport corridor will be created between Turkey and Asian countries. A relevant agreement has been reached, and every party needs to keep its word. The corridor will be opened,” Sentop added.
Sentop also claims that a ‘peace treaty’ needs to be signed between Baku and Yerevan. “Armenia held elections, and Nikol Pashinyan won. Thus, the Armenian people showed that it supports the truce. I don’t think the Armenian people want another war, but certain circles support it. Armenia needs to understand that in case of a war, there will be bitter consequences,” he added.