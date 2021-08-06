Changes in Armenian Tax Code: E-service providers will pay VAT

The Armenian government approved Friday the draft amendments to the Tax Code.
Its main purpose is to clarify the definition of an electronic service under the Armenian Tax Code, the rules for determining the place of provision of electronic services, as well as regulating the calculation and payment of VAT on electronic services provided by a non-resident organization to an individual. an entrepreneur or an individual who is not a notary.
“With this project, we have settled relations related to the electronic taxation of individuals in Armenia by non-resident companies that do not have a permanent representative office in the country. At present, due to the lack of appropriate regulation, the state budget is losing funds through VAT," said the head of the State Revenue Office Rustam Badasyan.
"We have developed a technical assignment for the corresponding electronic program, which will allow you to register with the tax authority in electronic form without any difficulty and submit the corresponding calculation. Talks were held with potential taxpayers along this path, with which all components of the electronic program were agreed. These changes will come into force on January 1, 2022," Badasyan said.