Armenia Special Investigation Service chief meets with US representatives

YEREVAN. – Sasun Khachatryan, Head of the Special Investigation Service (SIS) of Armenia, received Heather Berg, Attaché of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation; Audie Holloway, Senior Law Enforcement Advisor at the US Embassy of Armenia International Bureau of Narcotics and Law Enforcement; Criminal Justice Reforms Project Manager Kristina Afoyan; and Senior Anticorruption Advisor Johannes Van Den Hoogen, SIS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, the interlocutors reflected on the measures and programs being implemented within the framework of US assistance to Armenian law enforcement agencies.
The peculiarities of the fight against corruption were also discussed.
In addition, the parties considered the possibility of introducing modern professional methods to increase the efficiency of examining criminal cases in Armenia.
Furthermore, the peculiarities of conducting comprehensive and multi-component examinations were discussed.
At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors expressed hope that the new programs planned in the framework of cooperation with the US Embassy in Yerevan will continue with greater efficiency.