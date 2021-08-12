News
‘Armenians Forward Together’ forum kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
‘Armenians Forward Together’ forum kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society, Innovations

The "Armenians Forward Together" forum got underway Thursday in Yerevan (PHOTOS).

This event aims to become a platform for cooperation between Armenians living in Armenia and abroad, within the framework of which they can discuss their ideas, find like-minded people, and develop special projects for the development of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The idea of holding this forum came from a group of Armenians living in Boston, USA, right after the end of the second Karabakh war last fall.

Currently, the representatives of Armenia and Canada are also on the list of event organizers.

The main topics of the forum are health care, education, technology, and community development.

The forum will be held in a three-day format and bring together more than 250 participants from about eight countries.

The event organizers strive to develop specific programs and create working groups.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
