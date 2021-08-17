Armenia high-tech industry minister meets with Uruguay FM

Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan today received the delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo, as reported the press service of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia.
The minister greeted the guests and stated that he highly appreciates the fact that Uruguay was the first country to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Talking about the achievements in high technology in Armenia and the prospects for advancement, Minister Khachaturyan particularly emphasized the importance of the public-private partnership and stated that even though Armenia’s private companies are rather active in the sector, there is still a high demand for qualified specialists.
Presenting Uruguay’s achievements in the IT sector, Bustillo stated that Uruguay has truly made great progress and that the government of Uruguay is one of the governments that uses the most electronic tools in the world. He also attached importance to the potential of Armenian IT firms and stated that the latter can enter Latin American countries through Uruguay and benefit from a number of opportunities that those countries can offer.
The parties attached importance to the opportunity to work at the level of embassies which will help establish mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the directions of joint technological programs, digitization, educational programs, exchange of experience of IT specialists, cooperation of information centers, etc.