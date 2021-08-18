Armenia and Russia healthcare ministers discuss supply of Russian coronavirus vaccines

Ministers of Health of Armenia and Russia Anahit Avanesyan and Mikhail Murashko today discussed the issue of cooperation for supply of Russian coronavirus vaccines to Armenia.
The Ministry of Health of Russia reports that the course of vaccinations of citizens against the novel coronavirus, the issues related to cooperation for supply of Russian coronavirus vaccines to the Republic of Armenia, as well as the holding of the sixth Russian-Armenian health conference to be held in the Russian Federation in 2021.
The parties also mentioned the high level of cooperation between the two countries over all current issues.