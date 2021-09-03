Aram Khachaturian's Violin Concerto to be performed in Dubai

Digest: Trial on Armenian soldiers death to begin, footballer who played in Armenia commits suicide

Mongolia exploring possibility of signing free trade agreement with EEU

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Armenia receives donation of 27,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Lithuania (PHOTOS)

Hysteria brewing in Azerbaijan media: Russia MOD making purchases to send to ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’

Security Council chief: Armenia ready for border delimitation, demarcation

Lavrov reveals content of 2009 letter he sent to then Armenia FM

Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement agreements being successfully implemented

Italian researcher searching for Noah's Ark is laid to rest near Mount Ararat

Sputnik Armenia: Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh visits arrested Azerbaijan soldier

Armenia serviceman posthumously awarded Combat Service Medal

Afghanistan's new government to be headed by Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar

Iranologist: Armenia-Iran-Russia format can be created on Goris-Kapan road issue

Goris mayor's lawyers file motion with Armenia court to release him on bail

Pentagon says US military mission in Afghanistan completed

Trial over death of 18 Armenia soldiers in 44-day war to begin

Yerevan-Tbilisi flight not operated since Thursday

3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenian side denies firing on a position in Azerbaijan-occupied Shushi of Karabakh

Armenia Defense minister receives Russia MOD delegation

US Congressman Schiff says he will continue fight for Artsakh international recognition

595 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World oil prices Friday do not deviate from Thursday's closing level

Russia peacekeepers provide drinking water to more than 1,500 residents of Artsakh

US to impose cryptocurrency tax

Classical music to be played in Dubai for a month, including by Armenian musicians

Storm Ida death toll in US northeast rises to 45

Newspaper: 44-day war’s satellite footage to end up in Armenia opposition’s hands?

Music for Future Foundation scholarship recipients to participate in Middle East Classical Music

Newspaper: Armenia NSS, Prosecutor's Office make internal deal in arms supplier’s criminal case

Armenian PM Pashinyan receives a carte blanche, he will do whatever he wants: Why are international partners silent?

Digest: Artsakh marks 30th anniversary of republic, UK allocates £500,000 for demining in Artsakh

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Spanish MP: Today is the 30th anniversary of the independence of Artsakh

2 bodies found in Karabakh searches

Aleppo to receive the first international flight from Yerevan on Saturday

US embassy in Armenia has new deputy chief of mission

Pontifical delegation office of the Holy See starts operating in Yerevan

Armenia official on chances of reconciliation with Azerbaijan: That basis has always been, it exists today too

UN: humanitarian catastrophe looms for Afghanistan

Residents of Azerbaijan-occupied Kashatagh region of Artsakh protesting outside Armenia government building

Two new loan agreements are signed between ARMSWISSBANK and EBRD

Armenia health minister: Young man infected with coronavirus has died

UK allocates £500,000 for demining efforts in Artsakh

15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines thrown away in US since spring

Armenia government announces 3-month military training camps for reservists

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP’s case goes to court

Iran introduces 3-dimensional radar capable of registering up to 300 targets

Karabakh President visits Stepanakert memorial

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan to Artsakh people: Guarantee of statehood preserving is your will to live on your land

MFA: Neither terror and threats, nor blockade, armed aggressions could break Artsakh people’s will

Taliban launch military operation against resistance in Panjshir

Armenia PM: Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is sacred

MFA: Armenia will consistently defend realization of Artsakh people’s right to self-determination

636 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Karabakh President: We have had achievements and losses

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: For me war was unequal because the strong fought against the weak, we were the strong

Artsakh Republic is 30 years old

Armenia President: We have no right any more to make mistakes in any issue of pan-Armenian agenda

107 people arrested in Spain during marijuana trafficking crackdown

Newspaper: Armenia authorities decide to make insidious amendments to Electoral Code

Newspaper: Why opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP Vahe Hakobyan met with Artsakh ex-president Bako Sahakyan?

World Health Organization monitoring new coronavirus variant named Mu

Talks between Biden and Zelenskyy kicked off at the White House

Google appeals EUR 500 million fines imposed by French regulators

Israeli FM: US plan to reopen consulate in Jerusalem is 'bad idea'

Armenian FM: There are no talks on delimitation and demarcation of borders

Armenian FM briefs his Iranian counterpart on consequences of Azerbaijan's illegal invasion

Digest: Armenian soldier killed at Ararat positions, Azerbaijan returns Karabakh citizen injured

Human rights activist: We have indisputable evidence of 80 more Armenian POWs being captured by Azerbaijan

Artsakh parliament holds special session dedicated to 30th anniversary of declaration of Karabakh independence

Azerbaijan prosecutor general complains about Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

Armenia opposition MP: Azerbaijanis throw burning wheels at several Gegharkunik Province villages

Caucasus Heritage Watch: Azerbaijanis destroy Makun Bridge in Karabakh

Russia’s Lavrov: Armenia is our ally

Soldier, 39, killed after Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenia positions

Russia, Azerbaijan deputy FMs discuss implementation of Karabakh agreements

Armenia army General Staff chief meets with 3-month training camp reservists

Armenia health minister’s adviser appointed deputy head of UCLA Promise Armenian Institute

Prosecutor's Office: Numerous injuries found on Artsakh citizen returned by Azerbaijan

Artsakh President appoints new labor, social, migration affairs’ minister

Armenia national airline to be named ‘Fly Arna’

Armenia defense minister pays working visit to some military units

Pashinyan: I am convinced that Armenia-Uzbekistan mutual relations will further develop

615 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Moody's leaves Armenia sovereign rating unchanged

Russia peacekeepers ensure order, security in Karabakh on Knowledge Day

Psaki: US partners with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport

Artsakh to mark Independence Day anniversary for first time without Armenia top leadership attendance

President to Armenia students: Learn to overcome challenges, to pursue dreams without despair

Five missing after US Navy helicopter crashes off California coast

Armdaily.am: Armenia President reacts to recent events taking place in Syunik Province

Newspaper: Azerbaijan carrying out large-scale construction in Artsakh’s Shushi

Newspaper: Armenia authorities compile 'blacklist' of opposition MPs

Biden calls Afghanistan evacuation mission ‘extraordinary success’

Armenian Foreign Minister and CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

Merkel says that Germany is trying to establish contact with Taliban

Digest: More on COVID-19 in Armenia, armed robbery takes place in Yerevan

Russia FM calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release Armenian POWs