Monday
September 06
Jean-Paul Belmondo passes away aged 88
Jean-Paul Belmondo passes away aged 88
Region:World News
Theme: Culture

Famous French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, AFP reports, citing his lawyer.
