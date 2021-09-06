News
Հայ
Eng
Рус
Tür
Monday
September 06
USD
493.48
EUR
585.27
RUB
6.76
News
Sport
Style
Medicine
Video
NEWS.am TV
Reviews
Photo
Newsfeed
News
Հայ
Eng
Рус
Tür
Monday
September 06
Հայ
Eng
Рус
Tür
USD
493.48
EUR
585.27
RUB
6.76
Yerevan
°C
Home
News
Sport
Style
Medicine
Video
NEWS.am TV
Reviews
Photo
#Corner Football
Vacancies
newsam
Show news feed
Jean-Paul Belmondo passes away aged 88
Jean-Paul Belmondo passes away aged 88
18:34, 06.09.2021
Region:
World News
Theme:
Culture
Famous French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, AFP reports, citing his lawyer.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in
Հայերեն
and
Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Merited Armenian artist awarded First Degree Medal for Services to Homeland on 90th birth anniversary
Congratulating Atoyants on his 90th birth anniversary and highly...
Armenia government wants to develop film production
According to him, the aim of the Convention is to modernize...
Renowned Armenian comedy actor dies
Gevorg Dodozyan—a.k.a. Gevo…
California authorities give Hollywood green light to reopen
Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director, announced the decision to lift severe restrictions since June 12...
No close ties in cinema between Armenia and Russia, Shakhnazarov claims
“Unfortunately, we do not have such close ties as in the days of the USSR...
Trump comments on his participation in 'Home Alone 2'
His remarks came during a video conference call to US troops overseas...
Digest: Armenian ex-president’s lawyer files lawsuit, Yerevan resident brutally kills his wife
Most
Read
Viewed
Commented
Armenian Defense Minister: We must learn to defend our country if necessary
Ombudsman: Azerbaijanis burned section of road from Norabak village to Azat
Armenia confirms 423 COVID-19 new cases in a day
Alexey Shor: The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra led by Sergey Smbatyan has become a world-class orchestra
Saudi air defense forces destroy three mined Houthi drones
Russia peacekeepers provide drinking water to more than 1,500 residents of Artsakh
I will always stand with the Armenian people. Adam Schiff
Digest: More on COVID-19 in Armenia, armed robbery takes place in Yerevan
OSCE Minsk Group new Russian Co-Chair meets with Armenia FM
Digest: Armenian ex-president’s lawyer files lawsuit, Yerevan resident brutally kills his wife
Photos
September 1 in Yerevan
Large fire at leather factory
>
Hermitage shop of perfumes and cosmetics is now also open at Erebuni Mall