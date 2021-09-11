News
Afghanistan leadership’s overthrow contributed to US troops’ withdrawal from country, says NATO chief
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The overthrow of the Afghan leadership has contributed to the withdrawal of US troops from the country. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with The New York Times.

It would have been difficult to continue the military campaign without the rest of the US allies, Stoltenberg added.

He noted that it would have been difficult for the European allies to provide additional funds and increase the military contingent in Afghanistan.

Everyone knew that it was a difficult decision to leave, risking that the Taliban would return, or stay, which would have led to new fighting and casualties, Stoltenberg added, noting that all NATO member countries were aware of the inevitability of the fall of the Kabul government and the coming to power of the Taliban.
