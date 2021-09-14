News
US Embassy in Armenia to Baku: Only comprehensive solution can help normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations
US Embassy in Armenia to Baku: Only comprehensive solution can help normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States, as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, stays committed to a lasting and political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, being certain that only a comprehensive solution to the issue will help normalize the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is what the US Embassy in Armenia stated in a response to an inquiry from Armenpress news agency, touching upon the statement by Head of Department of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdulayeva.

“As a Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, we stay committed to a lasting and political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. To achieve this goal, we call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to substantive talks as soon as possible, under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. Only a comprehensive solution that addresses all the unresolved issues will help normalize the relations between the two countries and allow the civilians of the region live together in peace,” the US Embassy reported to Armenpress.

According to the Turkish “Yeni Şafak”, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdulayeva commented on the comment that US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy made during a press conference, stating that the United States does not consider the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh resolved.

The US Ambassador told reporters that the situation of war and tension of 30 years can’t be resolved overnight and that, nevertheless, the US understands that there are certain issues that need to be solved, and one of them, is that the US doesn’t consider the status of Nagorno-Karabakh resolved and will continue to keep the issue on the agenda of the OSCE Minsk Group.
