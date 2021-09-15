News
Wednesday
September 15
5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 87 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 24 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say five patients are in severe condition.

A total of 12,453 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,098 of them have come back positive.
This text available in   Հայերեն
