News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
Armenia army's General Staff chief receives newly appointed US Military Attaché
Armenia army's General Staff chief receives newly appointed US Military Attaché
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today received newly appointed Military Attaché of the US Embassy in Armenia, Colonel Gregory Pipes, congratulated him on assuming his office and wished him success.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, during the meeting, the parties discussed the security situation created after the end of the hostilities in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and issues related to the reforms in the army. They also affirmed their willingness to enhance the Armenia-US military cooperation, emphasizing that the current programs need to continue and that new mutually beneficial directions need to be introduced.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US government to provide $9.5m to combat corruption in Armenia
Through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)…
 Armen Sarkissian sends message to US President on 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks
Sufferings and tragedies have been...
 US envoy to Armenia says they do not consider Karabakh conflict to be resolved
Ambassador Tracy said they are doing everything they can to bring the Armenian and the Azerbaijani sides back to the negotiating table…
Armenia Ambassador Makunts briefs US Congresswoman Speier on Artsakh situation
They held a virtual meeting…
 Blinken to Mirzoyan: US Embassy in Yerevan ready to assist you, your government
The US Secretary of State congratulated Ararat Mirzoyan on being appointed the Foreign Minister of Armenia…
 US embassy in Armenia has new deputy chief of mission
Chip Laitinen has newly arrived in Yerevan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos