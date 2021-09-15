Armenia army's General Staff chief receives newly appointed US Military Attaché

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today received newly appointed Military Attaché of the US Embassy in Armenia, Colonel Gregory Pipes, congratulated him on assuming his office and wished him success.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, during the meeting, the parties discussed the security situation created after the end of the hostilities in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and issues related to the reforms in the army. They also affirmed their willingness to enhance the Armenia-US military cooperation, emphasizing that the current programs need to continue and that new mutually beneficial directions need to be introduced.