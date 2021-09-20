News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
US Ambassador to Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has yet to be settled, Artsakh status will be clarified
US Ambassador to Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has yet to be settled, Artsakh status will be clarified
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has yet to be settled, and the status of Artsakh will be clarified. This is what US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy said in an interview with Armenian Public Television.

Tracy said the three fundamental principles of the negotiations over a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain current and applicable.

“I believe some of the previously existing fundamental principles remain current and applicable. Territorial integrity was one of the fundamental principles, as well as the principle of the self-determination of nations and the principle of no use of force or threat of force,” the Ambassador said.

According to the US Ambassador, the mentioned principles for overcoming the hardships, settle the disagreements and resolve the tension can still be guiding from the perspective of negotiations.

“When we continue to reassess the peculiarities of the situation on the spot, it is these principles that, in many regards, remain guiding and orienting principles for negotiations because, as a Co-Chair, we seek durable peace, and for this it is actually necessary to lead comprehensive negotiations and to have the parties be ready to talk to each other sincerely, clearly and be ready to make compromises.

A ceasefire was signed in November 2020, and as I already said, this is the US government’s policy on this issue. It is also very important that we are able to understand the interest of every party. One of the interests is territorial integrity, but self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh has been and remains one of the fundamental principles that can’t be overlooked,” the Ambassador noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Embassy in Armenia: Former Ambassador John Ordway is in Yerevan
Ambassador Ordway is looking forward to...
 Armenia Parliament Speaker receives US Ambassador
Touching upon the post-war situation, Simonyan...
 Armenia army's General Staff chief receives newly appointed US Military Attaché
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia...
 US government to provide $9.5m to combat corruption in Armenia
Through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)…
 Armen Sarkissian sends message to US President on 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks
Sufferings and tragedies have been...
 US envoy to Armenia says they do not consider Karabakh conflict to be resolved
Ambassador Tracy said they are doing everything they can to bring the Armenian and the Azerbaijani sides back to the negotiating table…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos