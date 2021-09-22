Digest: Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh, Russia peacekeepers remove Artsakh flag from monastery

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 22.09.21:
- The Grom 2021 special military exercise of the units of the anti-drug services, internal affairs, and special services of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Armenia, from September 24 to 28, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA news agency.
"The exercise will be held in accordance with the 2021 plan for joint training of the management bodies and formations of the forces and means of the CSTO collective security system," the CSTO spokesman added.
- The Russian peacekeepers on Tuesday removed the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) flag placed on Amaras Monastery near Machkalashen village in the Martuni region of Artsakh, Lernik Avanesyan, the prefect of Machkalashen, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to Avanesyan, on Monday, the Azerbaijanis moved their position about 1 km forward but then had gone back through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. However, the Azerbaijanis had posited a respective condition that the flag of Artsakh placed on Amaras Monastery be taken down, and the Russian peacekeepers had proposed to hang the flag of Armenian there instead.
- As a result of administrative-territorial changes in Armenia, it is planned to form 78 communities, 71 of which—conjoint.
Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Vache Terteryan noted that Yerevan also will be put on the list of Armenia’s enlarged communities—but of course, as a separate unit—, there will be six non-enlarges communities in Armenia, and Gyumri will be among them.
- As of Wednesday morning, 273 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 254,709 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,181 cases.
- Within the framework of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. A high-ranking representative of the US State Department stated about this during a briefing devoted to the US participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, TASS reported.
Blinken's meeting with Cavusoglu lasted about an hour, the State Department representative said, adding that they had a relatively long conversation about the Caucasus—Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno-Karabakh.