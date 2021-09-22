273 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 273 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 254,709 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,181 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 295, the total respective number so far is 237,263, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,072.
And 4,138 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,664,154 such tests have been performed to date.