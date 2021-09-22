News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
273 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
273 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 273 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 254,709 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,181 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 295, the total respective number so far is 237,263, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,072.

And 4,138 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,664,154 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
And 15 people are receiving inpatient treatment…
 US may approve Pfizer child vaccine drug soon
Last week, nearly 311 children were admitted to hospitals per day...
 Armenia health minister's vaccinated mother contracts COVID-19
In essence, the minister neither...
 8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Artsakh
At present, 23 people are...
 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
The number of people who have recovered...
 3,000 French medical workers dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19
BBC also reports that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos