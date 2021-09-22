News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.23
EUR
567.95
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Machkalashen village mayor: Russia peacekeepers removed Artsakh flag on Amaras Monastery
Machkalashen village mayor: Russia peacekeepers removed Artsakh flag on Amaras Monastery
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Russian peacekeepers on Tuesday removed the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) flag placed on Amaras Monastery near Machkalashen village in the Martuni region of Artsakh. Lernik Avanesyan, the prefect of Machkalashen, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this Wednesday.

"I was called [by phone] and told that, ‘The Russians have come, removed the flag. What should we do?’ I said, 'I am not authorized to say what you should do. It's a matter for the top [authorities]. How would I know?’" stated the head of the aforesaid rural community.

According to Avanesyan, on Monday, the Azerbaijanis moved their position about 1 km forward, but then had gone back through the mediation of Russian peacekeepers. However, the Azerbaijanis had posited a respective condition that the flag of Artsakh placed on Amaras Monastery be taken down, and the Russian peacekeepers had proposed to hang the flag of Armenian there instead.

The mayor of Machkalashen village added that at the moment there is no flag on Amaras Monastery.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
State Department official: US tried to support Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations over peace after the war
The official recalled that...
 Garibashvili, Erdogan discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan
The Georgian Prime Minister and the Turkish President held talks on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly...
 US Under Secretary of State, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation in Karabakh
Victoria Nuland and Jeyhun Bayramov met within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly…
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis
The State Service for Emergency Situations will provide...
 Karabakh's Arayik Harutyunyan visits Armenia 1st President, latest developments in Artsakh discussed
During the meeting, the parties discussed...
 Blinken: US remains committed to helping negotiate long-term political settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
US Secretary of State issued a message on the 30th anniversary of the independence of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos