Blinken, Turkey’s Cavusoglu discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
Blinken, Turkey’s Cavusoglu discuss Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Within the framework of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Afghanistan and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. A high-ranking representative of the US State Department stated about this during a briefing devoted to the US participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, TASS reported.

Blinken's meeting with Cavusoglu lasted about an hour, the State Department representative said, adding that they had a relatively long conversation about the Caucasus—Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Nagorno-Karabakh.
