US, Russia start talks over sustainable development at level of business
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russia and the US have begun to discuss issues on sustainable development and technologies, including at the level of businessmen, TASS reports, citing US Ambassador to the Russian Federation John Sullivan.

“During the visit of former Secretary of State John Kerry, we have invited him to a meeting with business leaders. This is just the beginning of something that I hope will become a platform for discussing issues related to sustainable development and technologies and all the issues that are being discussed at the UN and will be on the agenda of COP 26 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,” Sullivan said.

The Ambassador stated that he “can’t wait” for the publication of Russia’s strategy on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
