Digest: US Congress demands Armenian POWs release in Baku, more on COVID-19 vaccination in Armenia

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 23.09.21:
- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Tony Cardenas (D-CA)-Adam Schiff (D-CA)-Brad Sherman (D-CA) Amendment, demanding Azerbaijan's immediate release of Armenian POWs, and calling for a report on Azerbaijani war crimes, including the use of illegal munitions and white phosphorus against Armenian civilians, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
The amendment also requests an investigation into the use of U.S. technology in Turkish drones used to target Armenian civilians during the 2020 Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
- After the war, the US tried to support the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over peace and reconciliation, said US Department of State official during a press conference held on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The official recalled that Azerbaijan returned captives in exchange of mine maps of the seized territories of Artsakh through the mediation of the American side.
“Thus, the question now is whether we can help further ease the tension between the two countries with the support of the US, other countries of the OSCE Minsk Group and Turkey about detainees and mines and then help take small steps that may pave the way for peace and reconciliation and a broader process,” he noted.
- Russia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Rudenko says the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are planning to hold talks with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, TASS reports.
“Currently, the three Co-Chairs are planning to meet on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. If the meeting take place, it will be a good sign that action is being taken to normalize the relations between the two countries. We continue to view the Minsk Group as a key tool to advance the peace process,” he said.
- Goris city resident and Syunik province governor's son Karen Poghosyan, 33, on Wednesday turned himself in to the Department for Investigation of Crimes against Humanity of the General Department of Investigation of Especially Important Cases of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
He has been wanted by the police since July 21—and on charges under two articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the July 13 shootings in Goris, and the court had granted the petition to remand him in custody. He was wanted to this day.
- As of Thursday morning, 939 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 255,648 in the country.
Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,200 cases.
Meanwhile, the Armenian health minister talked about getting 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to her, if a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine is needed in Armenia, it will be acquired.
- A meeting between Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took place Wednesday along the lines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Tasnim reported.
Regional issues were discussed during their talk. In this regard, the Iranian FM noted that new developments are taking place in the region, and that is why there is a need for constant discussions.
Also, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting of the FMs of Iran, Turkey, and Azerbaijan in Tehran.