Armenia parliament opposition faction leader: Azerbaijan, Turkey have no desire to build their policy on logic of peace

Turkey sends several thousand more troops to Syria

EU urges Iranian foreign minister to resume talks on Tehran's nuclear dossier

Syrian citizen arrested in absentia for murder of Russian military pilot in Syria

Criminal case filed for writing insulting comment under Armenia PM's photo on Facebook

Chronicles of Aurora to leave Yerevan’s Matenadaran for first time to be displayed at San Lazzaro Island in Venice

Armavir Province grape growers protesting outside Armenia government building

Health minister talks about getting 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Armenia

Georgia PM to Armenia counterpart: Existing challenges make cooperation between our countries more significant

Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Tehran

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief meets with US embassy drug enforcement program new director

Armenia, Nicaragua FMs highlight interest to deepen cooperation within international platforms

La Francophonie Secretary General: I reaffirm readiness to support Armenia initiatives

Armenia, France FMs meet in New York, discuss prospects for settlement of Karabakh conflict

Armenia Syunik Province governor’s wanted son turns himself in, is taken to prison

939 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US welcomes China decision to stop building coal-burning power plants abroad

US Congress demands release of all Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

FMs discuss rich agenda of Armenia-Greece relations

Serbia to open diplomatic mission in Armenia

Tiger kills shepherd in India right before the eyes of other shepherds

Newspaper: Whose interests Armenia current government serves?

Newspaper: Ex-Presidents Kocharyan, Sargsyan were invited to Armenia Independence Day anniversary event

Armenia FM to Austrian counterpart: Armenian heritage of Artsakh urgently needs to be in international community's focus

Armenia opposition MP: No protection of public interests mentioned in administrative-territorial division law

Analyst: Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan know the price for new and possible escalation

Embassy of Iran in Armenia on situation regarding Iranian truck drivers detained in Azerbaijan

Armenian and Slovenian FMs discuss pressing regional and international issues

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives congratulatory messages from Iranian and Indian counterparts

His Holiness Karekin II receives Samvel Karapetyan and participants of Armenian Business Forum 2021

Armenia MOD chairs consultation devoted to army's preparations for winter

Driver dies in gorge after driving off Armenia’s Kapan-Kajaran road

Armenia FM meets with Polish counterpart

Armenia ruling party MP on reason why military parade was not held on Independence Day

Armenia and Lithuania FMs meet in New York

Criminal found at Armenia's border crossing point, was wanted by Greek law-enforcement authorities for 1 year

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council members receive Swedish National Courts Administration delegation

Level of Armenia's Lake Sevan drops 1 cm in period between September 13 and 19

Azerbaijan FM demands that counterparts of VUAM "exert pressure on Armenia"

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs planning to resume talks with Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs

Digest: Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss Karabakh, Russia peacekeepers remove Artsakh flag from monastery

Analyst: It's fundamentally important for Russia to maintain role of mediator between Yerevan and Baku

Armenia and Karabakh territorial administration ministers discuss administrative-territorial reforms in Artsakh

Tajikistan President congratulates Armenia PM on 30th anniversary of Independence

Iran-Armenia Chamber of Commerce chairman visits Embassy of Armenia

Dollar still going down in Armenia

Armenian ruling party MP: Erdogan's demand for corridor is not ruled out, but Armenia granting it is ruled out

Armenia drops 4 spots in Freedom House ranking of internet freedom

Armenia's Assyrian community protesting against Dimitrov village's "enlargement" in front of parliament building

US House of Representatives to vote on release of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

Analyst: Russia is much more involved in Karabakh conflict now than it was before September 27, 2020

Ukraine President congratulates Armenian counterpart on 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence

Armenia Prosecutor General leaves for Kazakhstan on working visit

Armenia President: I am concerned about the present and future of Armenian science

Armenia important road link in cargo transportation from India to Black Sea

State Department official: We will have meetings with Armenians and Azerbaijanis this week and make the same proposal

Armenia's Byurakan Observatory plans to establish science base in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia deputy minister: National minorities shouldn't be left out of process of enlargement of communities

Garibashvili, Erdogan discuss Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armenia opposition member points to link between enlargement of communities and upcoming local elections

Deputy minister: New administrative-territorial division of Armenia will enable decentralization of power

Armenia official: Enlarged communities’ list will include capital Yerevan

Armenia ambassador has virtual meeting with US Congressman David Price

US Under Secretary of State, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation in Karabakh

Armenia Central Bank chief, Eurasian Economic Commission board member discuss Eurasian integration

Queen Elizabeth congratulates President Sarkissian on Armenia Independence Day anniversary

Machkalashen village mayor: Russia peacekeepers removed Artsakh flag on Amaras Monastery

CSTO antidrug military exercise to be held in Armenia

Armenia parliament vice-speaker: Positive that Azerbaijan returned our lost citizens after 1.5 day

273 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

5 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Blinken, Turkey’s Cavusoglu discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

World oil prices on the rise

Driver dies on the spot after accident at Yerevan section of North-South highway under construction

Newspaper: Armenia PM buys wiretapping system for $7m

Newspaper: Azerbaijanis demand taking down Artsakh flag placed on Amaras Monastery

US special services announce country's main external threats

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Yerablur Military Pantheon (PHOTOS)

Russian State Duma chairman congratulates Armenian counterpart on Armenia's Independence Day

Putin appoints Armenia's Mikayel Aghasandyan Russia's Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative to CSTO

Resident of Karabakh's Karmir Shuka runs over three 14-year-olds, body found hanged from a tree later

Adam Schiff congratulates Armenians on 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence

Nikol Pashinyan: Grove of Life will symbolize the start of era of peaceful development of Armenia

Armenia premier: History has shown that it's not mandatory and is sometimes unnecessary to defeat others to win

Azerbaijan FM meets with Turkish counterpart in New York

Karabakh President meets with President of Tashir Group Samvel Karapetyan in Yerevan

New Armenian flag placed in Armenia's Tegh village, higher than Azerbaijani flag

UN Secretary General urges to ban weapons that kill without human participation

Russia Federation Council chairwoman congratulates Armenia Parliament Speaker on Independence Day

US may approve Pfizer child vaccine drug soon

Biden calls on UN to protect rights of sex minorities from Chechnya to Cameroon

"Vivid" Independence Day event kicks off at Republic Square in Yerevan

Iranian Deputy FM to arrive in Azerbaijan on a three-day visit

Police inspecting citizens with metal detectors before Independence Day event at Republic Square in Yerevan

Armenia marks Independence Day: Digest on congratulations from int. leaders

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Mataghis

Largest flag of Armenia raised in Yeraskh village of Ararat Province (PHOTOS)

Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria and other regional conflicts

Karabakh President sends condolence message to Russia's Putin

China PM to Armenia counterpart: Cooperation in sidelines of One Belt One Road joint construction steadily develops