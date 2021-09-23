Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Tehran

A meeting between Turkish and Iranian Foreign Ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took place Wednesday along the lines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Tasnim reported.
Regional issues were discussed during their talk. In this regard, the Iranian FM noted that new developments are taking place in the region, and that is why there is a need for constant discussions.
Also, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting of the FMs of Iran, Turkey, and Azerbaijan in Tehran.