State Department official: US tried to support Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations over peace after the war
State Department official: US tried to support Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations over peace after the war
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

After the war, the US tried to support the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan over peace and reconciliation. This is what a top US Department of State official said during a press conference held on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The official recalled that Azerbaijan returned captives in exchange of mine maps of the seized territories of Artsakh through the mediation of the American side.

“Thus, the question now is whether we can help further ease the tension between the two countries with the support of the US, other countries of the OSCE Minsk Group and Turkey with regard to detainees and mines and then help take small steps that may pave the way for peace and reconciliation and a broader process. With this, the Secretary of State has made it to clear to Turkey, which is actively involved and is a neighboring country, that the US is ready to help, if it can,” the official said, adding that officials of the US Department of State will have meetings with Armenians and Azerbaijanis and make this proposal this week.
This text available in   Հայերեն
