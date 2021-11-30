News
Armenia health minister: People are vaccinated to such extent that restaurants will not suffer serious economic damage
Armenia health minister: People are vaccinated to such extent that restaurants will not suffer serious economic damage
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


This is not an unusual measure; many countries use the fact of being vaccinated when using both transport and food establishments. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told this to reporters in the National Assembly Tuesday, referring to the initiative that January 1, only those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative PCR test result will be able to enter public catering establishments in Armenia.

She noted that there are technical mechanisms to correspondingly monitor the entry of customers into cafes or restaurants in Armenia, and that the inspectorate body and the police have been carrying out such functions for a long time now.

"The measures we are taking are aimed at preventing the situation caused by Covid from going out of control, [so that] we will not have human and economic losses," she said, adding that the requirement to wear face masks is still in force in Armenia.

Also, the health minister was asked to respond to the statement by the Armenian Restaurants Association which calls on the government and the Ministry of Health to refrain from the initiative of restricting people’s access to restaurants.

"The ministry, within its powers, will do everything possible to protect the health and lives of citizens," Avanesyan said.

She added that these restrictions will enter into force as of January 1 so that the number of those in Armenia who are vaccinated against the coronavirus be high.

"Daily vaccination indicators also show that citizens have already been vaccinated to the extent that no serious economic damage will be caused to public catering establishments, too, but the opposite," Avanesyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
