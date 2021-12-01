News
US envoy: Armenia has some of the best produce in the world
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and USAID/Armenia Mission Director John Allelo enjoyed spending time with farmers and producers at the ArmProd and PanArmenian expos where Tracy met with USAID beneficiaries and tasted delicious local products.

“Armenia has some of the best produce in the world. I’m glad that events like this are helping promote and link producers and buyers,” the Ambassador said, USAID/Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

USAID has long supported agribusiness in Armenia and is proud to see beneficiaries find success!

USARM30 Supporting entrepreneurship, agribusiness, and economic security to make lives better in Armenia!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
