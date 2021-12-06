Friend of Armenian people, former US Senator, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies aged 98

Bob Dole, the longtime lawmaker and shepherd of the Republican Party of the US, died in his sleep at the age of 98. Dole’s death was confirmed by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation in a statement Sunday, Massis Post reported.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the foundation said. “At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”
In February, Dole revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer, and said he was starting treatment.
A former Senate majority leader and the 1996 Republican nominee for president, the native of Russell, Kansas, championed everything from reforming the federal food stamp program to bringing awareness to disabilities. Senator Dole was also a chief advocate for Congress’ re-affirmation of the Armenian Genocide.
Before his career in politics, Dole served in the United States Army.
In 2019, Armenia bestowed the “Order of Honor” on Senator Dole for his considerable contribution to the development and enhancement of the friendly relations between Armenian and the USA.