Legislature speaker: Criminal case will be launched against Armenian soldiers who laid down their weapons, surrendered

A criminal case will be filed, most likely, against all the servicemen who laid down their weapons and surrendered to captivity, and the investigation will find this out; and this is not what I say, it is a requirement of the law. The speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, told this to reporters at the NA Tuesday.

As reported earlier, a video has been posted on the internet where, during a conversation, Simonyan says that those captive soldiers no longer exist for him.

"We have always raised and will continue to raise this humanitarian issue in the negotiation process. I have witnessed our partners sit down, study what question I have raised during which meeting during my negotiation process. I must assure [you] that this issue has been raised during all our discussions, and not only by me, and will continue to be raised. But the people who did not do their [military] service duty, laid down the arms and surrendered as captive... I also see that the word 'hero' has lost a lot of value on Facebook because of applying an equal [respective] ‘scale’ to everyone.

There are many heroic boys in the Armenian army, they are many, they are our pride. But, sadly, there are soldiers and officers who did not fulfill their duty and ended up in captivity," the NA Speaker stated.

And when asked by a reporter why he has formed a prejudiced attitude when the respective investigation is not over yet, Simonyan responded: " I have not formed a prejudiced attitude. I say that the law of Armenia, as well as the Prime Minister spoke about it from the NA tribune that the Criminal Code stipulates that there should be accountability in such cases. That accountability will be borne by all the people who broke the law and preferred to surrender instead of protecting the border of Armenia.”.