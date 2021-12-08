Newspaper: Armenia ruling party’s plan works against it in local elections

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Although [PM] Nikol Pashinyan was attempting to establish absolute power at the local level with a large-scale enlargement program of communities and new elections and to appoint his [political] teammates as heads of large units—the communities, it can be said that the opposite happened.
After the October 17, then the November 14 and December 5 [local] elections, the [ruling] CC [Civil Contract party] lost power in a number of large communities. (…). The authorities could not seize power [also] in the RA second and third [largest] cities—Gyumri and Vanadzor.
And as a result of the coalitions to be formed in the near future, Noyemberyan, Talin, Yeghvard, Nor Hachn, Akhuryan, Amasia, Vardenis also will no longer probably be of the CC.