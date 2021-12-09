News
Thursday
December 09
News
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 489 coronavirus tests were conducted Wednesday in Artsakh, and from which 53 new cases of this disease were confirmed.  

At present, 83 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 16 patients are in critical condition while 48 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 26,626 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4,381 of them have come back positive.
