Zakharova on Aliyev's statement and murders of Armenian peaceful civilians

Moscow’s principled position is that we proceed from the need to refrain from making statements and taking actions that may decelerate implementation of the trilateral agreements at the highest level and, of course, statements and actions that may lead to escalation of the conflict. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova told reporters today, commenting on the subsequent statements by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the so-called ‘Zangezur corridor’.
“I believe it would be better to stick to the issue, not political statements…As a mediator, Russia is doing everything it can to stabilize the situation…You know our principled approaches…We are doing everything we can to make sure the agreements are implemented, and the situation…it can never be guaranteed since we are dealing with an old conflict, but, either way, we are doing everything we can to make sure the situation in the region doesn’t worsen,” she said.
As reported earlier, on Dec. 3, resident of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Seyran Sargsyan was captured while grazing his cattle in the area of Tchartar village of Martuni region of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Afterwards, he was transferred to an Azerbaijani military post where he was killed.