US official lauds Armenia participation in Summit for Democracy

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his visit to the United States, secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia met with Ambassador Dereck Hogan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, the SC office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Hogan lauded Armenia's participation in the Summit for Democracy, underscoring the democratic achievements in Armenia.
Grigoryan, in his turn, thanked for the invitation to participate in this summit, and affirmed Armenia's determination in democratic reforms.
Regional developments, prospects for establishing long-term peace, and Armenia's regional role were discussed at their meeting.