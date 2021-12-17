News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 17
USD
480.02
EUR
543.05
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
543.05
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Armenia MFA on discussions of granting Azerbaijan observer status in EEU: That issue requires consensus decision
Armenia MFA on discussions of granting Azerbaijan observer status in EEU: That issue requires consensus decision
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

As of now, there is no application by any country to get a status of an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told Armenpress this, commenting on the discussions according to which Azerbaijan may get a status of an observer in the EEU.

“The procedure of granting a status of an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union is defined by Article 109th of the 2014, May 29 treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union. Granting a status of an observer to any country requires a consensus decision, before the adoption of which consultations are taking place within the Union, also aimed at finding out the economic appropriateness of that particular step. At this moment, there is no application by any country of getting an observer status in the EEU,” the Armenian MFA spokesperson said.

During the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 10, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is also the honorary chair of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, had announced that Azerbaijan may become an observer in the EEU.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had positively assessed Nazarbayev’s proposal, stating that the cooperation of Azerbaijan and EEU would contribute to boosting mutual trade and implementing large-scale infrastructure programs.

The Eurasian Economic Union has five member states: Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Also, Moldova, Uzbekistan, and Cuba have a status of an observer in the Union.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia official: Observer status in Eurasian Economic Union will be beneficial for Azerbaijan
As per Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, such a status enables the observer country to be more informed about the events taking place within the framework of the EEU—in which Armenia is a member country…
 Kopirkin: Russia, Armenia have very major cooperation within EEU
As per the Russian ambassador, the respective progress is quite considerable…
 Yerevan hosting 7th annual session of Eurasian Expert Club
The meeting is attended by the ambassadors of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus…
 Armenia PM highlights importance of speedy conclusion of full-format agreement between Iran and EEU
According to the head of government...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: High-tech component development also important in Eurasian integration context
The PM addressed at Friday’s online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council…
 Nazarbayev says Azerbaijan can become observer country in Eurasian Economic Union
"I wholeheartedly welcome the smoothing of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan after many years of disagreement,” noted the honorary chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and First President of Kazakhstan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos