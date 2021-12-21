Armenia customs attaché: There are nearly 400-500 Armenian truck drivers at Upper Lars checkpoint

About 400-500 Armenian truck drivers are accumulated near the Upper Lars border checkpoint, and the number of trucks is growing by nearly ten per day. This is what Armenia’s customs attaché at Upper Lars border checkpoint Aram Tananyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Tananyan clarified that there are 1,500-2,000 trucks from Georgia and Russia, another 500 truck drivers arrive per day, and 25% of the truckers are Armenian. He added that the road has been closed for the past two days due to the snow and strong winds and will remain closed for another two days, and it will take a day to clear the snow.