News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.11
EUR
543.37
RUB
6.51
Show news feed
Armenia customs attaché: There are nearly 400-500 Armenian truck drivers at Upper Lars checkpoint
Armenia customs attaché: There are nearly 400-500 Armenian truck drivers at Upper Lars checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Economics, Society

About 400-500 Armenian truck drivers are accumulated near the Upper Lars border checkpoint, and the number of trucks is growing by nearly ten per day. This is what Armenia’s customs attaché at Upper Lars border checkpoint Aram Tananyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Tananyan clarified that there are 1,500-2,000 trucks from Georgia and Russia, another 500 truck drivers arrive per day, and 25% of the truckers are Armenian. He added that the road has been closed for the past two days due to the snow and strong winds and will remain closed for another two days, and it will take a day to clear the snow.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: $1.2bn will be spent on construction of 2 sections of railway with Azerbaijan
The minister of economy explained that the largest respective project is…
 Overchuk: Active work being done to unblock transport communications in South Caucasus
The Russian deputy PM spoke at a conference, entitled "The current state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes," in Baku…
 Armenia PM: Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadis railway will be built
Pashinyan spoke about the agreement reached with Azerbaijani president Aliyev…
 Georgia to build road leading to border with Azerbaijan
The project will be funded from...
 Armenia official on unblocking: Routes, procedures for crossing border still being discussed at this phase
Armen Simonyan, the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure...
 Turkey already assessing economic benefits of opening ‘Nakhichevan corridor’
As per the vice chairman of the Konya Branch of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) of Turkey...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos