News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
Lebanese authorities say they prevented 3 terrorist attacks near country's capital
Lebanese authorities say they prevented 3 terrorist attacks near country's capital
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Lebanese authorities have foiled attempts by members of the Islamic State terrorist group to carry out three attacks near the capital Beirut that could lead to a large number of civilian casualties, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Wednesday, AP reports.

Mawlawi said the alleged terrorists, two of whom were arrested earlier this month, are Palestinians who recruited young men to carry out bomb-belt attacks in the predominantly Shiite southern suburbs of Beirut, a stronghold of militant Hezbollah.

The minister said the attackers planned to launch firefights followed by suicide attacks in areas south of Beirut, including Ouzai and Lailaki.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for attacks that killed and injured dozens of people in Lebanon. In recent years, the level of such violence has declined after the extremist group lost territory it controlled along the Lebanese-Syrian border.

There have been concerns that Lebanon's severe economic crisis is encouraging young people, especially in the country's high-poverty north, to join IS. Recently, dozens of young Lebanese went missing in northern Lebanon and were later found in Iraq, where they joined ISIS.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Blast hits Kabul, media claims
Representatives of the radical Taliban movement, which seized power in Afghanistan...
 India Court sentences 38 people to death for 2008 bombings
A court in India has sentenced to death 38 people for a series of bombings in 2008...
 Mossad helps foil 12 plots to attack Israelis in Turkey
Most of the announced terrorist plans were linked to the Islamic State terrorist group and targeted businessmen...
 3 Turkish construction companies supply ISIS with materials to UAVs
According to a 2021 MASAK report...
 US President announces elimination of ISIS leader in Syria
It is said that Biden will "deliver remarks to the American people later"...
 Turkey's new justice minister suspected of illegally supplying weapons to al-Qaeda
Bozdag's investigation was launched by the prosecutor's office in the province of Adana...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos