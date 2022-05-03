Police: 117 demonstrators apprehended in Yerevan

Armenia’s opposition members and their supporters have blocked roads and carried out peaceful actions of civil disobedience in the capital Yerevan since early Tuesday morning.

A total of 117 people have been apprehended so far for not carrying out the lawful requests of the police officers, the Police of Armenia information department informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The participants of the opposition Resistance Movement have paralyzed a number of streets of the Armenian capital since early Tuesday morning, and the police are using force apprehend these protesters.

The opposition’s actions of civil disobedience have resumed Tuesday in Yerevan, and citizens are blocking various streets in the Armenian capital.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that the opposition forces had set up tents on May 1 at France Square in downtown Yerevan after their rally and stayed there overnight. Resistance Movement coordinator Ishkhan Saghatelyan—the National Assembly deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a representative of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia—had announced Sunday that peaceful acts of civil disobedience will begin Monday throughout Armenia, especially the downtown Yerevan streets will be closed off. Also, he called for boycotting school classes and holding labor strikes.

To note, the police have used a particular brutal force to control these acts of protests. As of 2pm Monday, about 250 people were taken to police stations. And there were attempts to apprehend several opposition MPs, too.