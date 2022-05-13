Armenia and Tajikistan FMs discuss cooperation issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Dushanbe on a working visit, met with Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Foreign Minister of Tajikistan.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sirojiddin Muhriddin expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation based on mutual understanding and trust. It was also noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-Tajik diplomatic relations.
In terms of strengthening political relations between Armenia and Tajikistan, the sides highlighted the importance of holding consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.
The parties also highlighted the importance of making full use of the potential of trade-economic interaction and in this regard they attached importance to the activation of the works of the Armenian-Tajik inter-governmental commission.
The sides also discussed cooperation between the two countries at multilateral platforms.