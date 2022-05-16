Russian hackers suspected of attacking Eurovision 2022

Unknown hackers tried to prevent the final of the song contest Eurovision 2022, but the experts in combating computer crime managed to avoid them, Deutsche Welle reported.
The hackers tried to penetrate into the computer network of the competition on the day of the first semi-final and to hold so-called DDoS attacks during the final voting.
Russia was deprived of the opportunity to participate in the 66th Eurovision Song Contest due to war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra won the contest.
On Sunday, the national broadcasters of Georgia and Azerbaijan expressed bewilderment at the published results of the national jury vote. Both countries pointed out that their juries gave the highest score, 12, to Ukraine and not to Great Britain, as indicated in the final tables of the contest. According to the latter, Ukraine received 6 points each from the juries of the two countries.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) noted that six national juries Georgia and Azerbaijan, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and San Marino were removed from Eurovision 2022.
In the analysis of jury voting by the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) pan-European voting partner after the Second Dress Rehearsal of the Second Semi-Final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, certain irregular voting patterns were identified in the results of six countries.
The EBU takes any suspected attempts to manipulate the voting at the "Eurovision Song Contest extremely seriously and has the right to remove such votes in accordance with the Official Voting Instructions, irrespective of whether or not such votes are likely to influence the results and/or outcome of the voting," the union said in a statement.