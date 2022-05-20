Shoigu: Western strategic direction is characterized by increase in threats near Russian borders

The situation in the Western strategic direction is characterized by the growth of military threats near the borders of Russia, said Russiand defense minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, at the board of the military department, TASS reports.

According to him, the intensity of US bomber flights in Europe has increased 15 times (from three to 45 per year).

“The visits to the Baltic Sea by American ships with guided missiles have become systematic. Only this year, near the Kaliningrad region, they carried out tasks six times with access to the proposed areas for launching cruise missiles. Since 2016, 24 such events have been uncovered by the objective control system,” Shoigu said.

More than 10 military units will appear in the Western Military District in response to the strengthening of NATO near the borders of Russia, Sergei Shoigu said.

"By the end of the year, 12 military units and divisions will be formed in the Western Military District," the minister said, noting that tensions continue to grow in the area of ​​responsibility of the Western Military District, including due to the possible entry into the alliance of Finland and Sweden.

According to the Minister of Defense, countermeasures will be synchronized with the supply of modern weapons and military equipment to the troops.

Shoigu noted that control checks based on the results of the winter training period showed a qualitative increase in the level of training of the district’s formations by 25% compared to the previous year.

According to the head of the military department, the intensity of combat training tasks by the ships of the Baltic Fleet increased by 42%. Performed more than 300 combat exercises using various types of weapons. The air raid of the district has increased by 4% since the beginning of the year.

The United States, together with NATO, is training to deploy troops to Europe and deploy groups in the Arctic, Western, Southwestern strategic directions.