Friday
May 20
USD
458.98
EUR
485.74
RUB
7.81
Belarusian PM urges partners in CIS to avoid mutual settlements in dollars and euros
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The head of the government of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko, called on the CIS partners to avoid mutual settlements in dollars and euros in mutual trade as much as possible.

“It will be impossible to achieve sustainable economic growth in the conditions of the economic war declared to us without solving one of the system-forming tasks - maximum avoidance of mutual settlements in dollars and euros,” said Golovchenko, speaking at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS states via videoconference.

According to him, this will not only increase cross-border settlements that can be carried out directly between the CIS member countries, but also stimulate mutual trade, protect exporters and importers from fluctuations in the currencies of third countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
