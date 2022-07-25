Turkey special representative in talks for normalization of relations visits Armenia border

Serdar Kilic, Turkey's special representative in negotiations for the normalization of relations with Armenia, visited Kars Province—which borders Armenia—with his team on Sunday, Gazetekars reports.
Kilic visited the ruins of Ani, the currently non-functioning Turkish checkpoint at Akyaka village at the border with Armenia, a short distance from which are Akhurik village of Armenia’s Shirak Province and the border checkpoint on the Armenian side.
Also, he held some meetings.
A few days ago, Gazetekars had reported that demining works were being carried out by an Israeli company in the area bordering Armenia; but this report has not been officially confirmed.
After the meeting of the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey on July 1, an agreement was reached to open the Armenia-Turkey land border for the citizens of third countries as soon as possible, and to start direct air cargo transportation between the two countries.