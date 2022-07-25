Converse Bank offers new loans to SME’s

Converse Fast and Converse Fast Plus loans are now available also in US dollars and Euros.
As part of loan services, Converse Bank offers financing to SMEs for purchasing fixed assets and working capital, as well as payments of day-to-day business expenses and accounts payable. This will help contribute to the development and expansion of their businesses.
For the bank client SMEs, the maximum amount of Converse Fast loan financing is 50 million AMD or the equivalent in foreign currency (USD or Euros). Entrepreneurs who are not customers of the Bank can receive up to 25 million AMD or the equivalent in foreign currency as part of the Converse Fast Plus loan.
The maximum loan period is 36 months and 60 months for overdrafts on debit cards.
No real estate deposit is required. Loans are provided based on bank account activities.
Contact us on +374010511211
Converse Bank is overseen by Central Bank of Armenia.