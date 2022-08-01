Russia wants to ban adoption by citizens of unfriendly countries

A bill has been submitted to the State Duma that proposes a ban on the adoption and guardianship of orphans from Russia to citizens of states that are on the list of unfriendly states, RIA Novosti reported.
"The bill proposes a ban on adoption and the transfer under guardianship of Russian orphans and children left without parental care to citizens of foreign states that are on the list of foreign states and territories that commit unfriendly acts against the Russian Federation approved by the Russian government," said the explanatory note.