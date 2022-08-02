US embassies in Yerevan and Baku brief on Donfried's talks with FMs

The US Embassies in Yerevan and Baku found it necessary to repeat the message about Donfried's conversation with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The press service of the foreign affairs agencies reported on the phone conversation between US Under Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried and the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday. However, today the US embassies again commented on the content of the telephone conversation.
US Deputy Secretary of State Donfried had a telephone conversation yesterday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
They discussed the historic opportunity given to Armenia and Azerbaijan to establish peace in the region. The Deputy Secretary of State reaffirmed the United States' offer to help open up regional transport and communications routes.
She called on the parties to ease tensions on the borders and encourage continued dialogue, the US Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement. A similar message was spread by the US Embassy in Baku.