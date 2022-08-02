News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Show news feed
US embassies in Yerevan and Baku brief on Donfried's talks with FMs
US embassies in Yerevan and Baku brief on Donfried's talks with FMs
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US Embassies in Yerevan and Baku found it necessary to repeat the message about Donfried's conversation with the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The press service of the foreign affairs agencies reported on the phone conversation between US Under Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried and the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday. However, today the US embassies again commented on the content of the telephone conversation.

US Deputy Secretary of State Donfried had a telephone conversation yesterday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

They discussed the historic opportunity given to Armenia and Azerbaijan to establish peace in the region. The Deputy Secretary of State reaffirmed the United States' offer to help open up regional transport and communications routes.

She called on the parties to ease tensions on the borders and encourage continued dialogue, the US Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement. A similar message was spread by the US Embassy in Baku.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR
The mentioned complaint concerns the rights violation...
 Movses Hakobyan: Azerbaijan resorted to provocations to implement the November 9 document
Movses Hakobyan noted that talks fail to resolve the issue, so the enemy resorts to provocations...
 Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan is in satisfactory condition
The condition of the serviceman of the Artsakh army Albert Bakhshiyan...
 Artsakh Defense Army: The situation is stable
The situation on the line of contact has not changed significantly...
 Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line
Detailed information about the incident was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces...
 Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed
The hysterical attacks by Turkey and Azerbaijan show that the Resistance Movement has not failed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos