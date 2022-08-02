News
David Babayan: Situation in Artsakh is relatively calm
David Babayan: Situation in Artsakh is relatively calm
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At the moment the situation in Artsakh is relatively calm, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

"Azerbaijan has not changed its position and policy. It is necessary to clearly understand that both in Artsakh and in the world the situation is difficult, and in this case a very professional and patriotic approach should be shown. We must be restrained and keep away from demagogues as much as possible," the Foreign Minister said.

The latest aggravation started the previous day. From August 1 at approximately 9 a.m. Azerbaijan started provocations and attempts to cross the line of contact with Artsakh. As a result of the hostile fire Albert Bakhshiyan, a soldier of the Artsakh Defense Army, was wounded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
