Tuesday
August 09
Saudi Arabia gives $10 million to Ukrainian refugees
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's Humanitarian Aid Center has allocated $10 million to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The monarch's funds will be provided through the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Polish publication TVP World reported.

As explained in a press release from the Saudi embassy in Warsaw, the main priority is the purchase and delivery of basic necessities and equipment for emergency medical care.

For his part, King Salman noted that relations between Saudi Arabia and Poland have strengthened in recent years, and the two countries share common values. He noted that just as Poland hosts many refugees from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia has welcomed more than one million people from Yemen and Syria, among others.
