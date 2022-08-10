News
Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war protesting outside Armenia MOD
Families of soldiers killed in 44-day war protesting outside Armenia MOD
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A group of parents of servicemen who died in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020 are holding a protest Wednesday in front of the building of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

They demand to meet with the commander of the 4th Battalion of the 5th Defense District of Martakert, Pavlik Kyaramyan, whom they blame for the deaths of their sons.

These parents were upset by the fact that Kyaramyan was awarded the Order of the Combat Cross medal of the first class.

The parents of these fallen servicemen had staged a demonstration in front of the MOD on July 29, too—and with the same demand. At that time, the MOD had assured them that they would receive an answer within three days regarding a meeting with Kyaramyan. This three-day period is over, but no answer has been given to them from the MOD.

A total of 37 servicemen from the 4th Battalion of the 5th Defense District of Martakert were killed during the aforesaid war, but more than half of them were buried a year after the war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
