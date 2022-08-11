Armenia government ratifies agreement on EAEU audit activities

At Thursday's Cabinet session of the government of Armenia, it was decided to ratify the 2014 agreement on conducting audit activities within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
According to the rationale of the respective decision, this agreement is intended to establish uniform conditions and requirements for providing audit services in EAEU member countries. Provisions on external audit quality control are also defined.
In addition, this agreement contributes to the formation of a free market for the provision of audit services within the EAEU, and therefore—also to making the EAEU market accessible to organizations providing audit services in Armenia.