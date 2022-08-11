News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.09
EUR
419.78
RUB
6.7
Show news feed
Armenia government ratifies agreement on EAEU audit activities
Armenia government ratifies agreement on EAEU audit activities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

At Thursday's Cabinet session of the government of Armenia, it was decided to ratify the 2014 agreement on conducting audit activities within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

According to the rationale of the respective decision, this agreement is intended to establish uniform conditions and requirements for providing audit services in EAEU member countries. Provisions on external audit quality control are also defined.

In addition, this agreement contributes to the formation of a free market for the provision of audit services within the EAEU, and therefore—also to making the EAEU market accessible to organizations providing audit services in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
EEU to provide duty-free import quotas for cheese, alcohol infusions to Serbia in 2023
Armenia also is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Armenia PM: EEU is entering the stage of revealing its integration potential
Prime Minister Pashinyan delivered a speech at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council...
 Russia premier says West is intensifying its pressure on individual EEU countries
It affects all members of the union, Mikhail Mishustin added…
 Russia’s Mishustin proposes to expand use of national currencies with EEU
The PM spoke at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council…
 Kazakhstan ratifies oil products’ supply agreement with Armenia
The Kazakh president signed the respective law...
 Prime Ministers of EEU countries to meet in Minsk on 21 June
"The heads of government will discuss the introduction of marking of goods...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos