News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Angelos Syrigos: Armenians, Greeks lived side by side in Asia Minor for more than 2,400 years, saw horrors of genocide
Angelos Syrigos: Armenians, Greeks lived side by side in Asia Minor for more than 2,400 years, saw horrors of genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Armenians and Greeks lived side by side in Asia Minor for more than 2,400 years, and they saw the horrors of genocide. That atrocity divided us, although we were residents of the same cities and villages, and in some sense it also united us. Angelos Syrigos, Deputy Minister of Education and Religious Affairs of Greece and Associate Professor of International Law and Foreign Policy at the Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences in Athens, announced this Monday at the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide being held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

"We have to be very careful when using the word ‘genocide’ because today it is customary to call the sufferings of people all over the world ‘genocide,’ whereas ‘genocide’ cannot be seen only in terms of destroying people. Genocide is a collective, organized crime committed against specific ethnic groups for a specific purpose," he said.

Syrigos argued that at the beginning of 1914, there was not a separate genocide of Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians in Asia Minor, but one genocide.

"When we separate these different stages, make them different genocides, we give the perpetrators the ability to find some reasons why, from their point of view, the genocide of Armenians or Greeks or Assyrians was justified," he said.

“Today, it is even impossible to imagine that Germany would sell weapons to Iran or Syria against Israel. But two years ago, Turkey offered weapons to Azerbaijan so that they war against Armenians," the Greek official emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Elisa von Joeden-Forgey: Until now there has not been enough pressure on Turkey to recognize Armenian Genocide
The co-founder of the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention noted at the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide being held in Yerevan…
 Savita Pawnday: I hope Turkey, rest of the world will recognize Armenian Genocide
The head of the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect addressed at the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide being held in Yerevan…
 Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian: Indifference, impunity engender new crimes
In 2015, Armenia initiated the adoption of the resolution by the UN General Assembly establishing December 9 as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime…
 Senator: US high-ranking officials should give appropriate assessment of Baku's aggression
He expressed concern that U.S. diplomats have recently avoided asking Azerbaijan...
 Greece parliament delegation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Also, the guests toured the Armenian Genocide Museum…
 U.S. general lays flowers at eternal flame at Armenian Genocide memorial
He thus paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos